Amalgamated Bank Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000. Amalgamated Bank owned 0.05% of Callon Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 24.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,318 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,813 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,061 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

CPE stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

