Amalgamated Bank Purchases 20,831 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 389.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 29.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 31.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at about $641,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 82.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 51,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $59.50 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.31 and a 1 year high of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

