Amalgamated Bank Purchases 2,231 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $116.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.97. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 0.75.

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total transaction of $1,139,024.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,309 shares of company stock worth $19,508,764 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

