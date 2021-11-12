Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Heska by 858.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heska by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Heska by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Heska during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

HSKA opened at $179.65 on Friday. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.04 and a 200-day moving average of $231.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 945.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

In related news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $270,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,044.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

