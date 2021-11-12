Amalgamated Bank Raises Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 98.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,855 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth $1,379,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of VMware by 101.8% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 42,649 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 758,578 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $121,349,000 after acquiring an additional 29,514 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware by 16.8% in the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,070 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $124.18 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $123.76 and a one year high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

