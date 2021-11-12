Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vicor by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 100,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 46,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 8.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,767,000 after buying an additional 28,533 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $74.08 and a twelve month high of $162.62.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $1,696,096.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Mcnamara sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $2,332,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,385 shares of company stock worth $21,780,118 in the last ninety days. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

