Amalgamated Bank Takes $1.30 Million Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $33.34 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -476.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.