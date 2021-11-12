Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 2.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MD. Truist decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John C. Pepia sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $248,225.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,572 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MD opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.10.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

