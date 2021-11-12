Amalgamated Bank Takes Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

VSTO opened at $43.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

