Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,954 shares of company stock worth $293,944,841 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,488.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,391.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,390.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

