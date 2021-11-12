Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CEO Purchases $159,100.00 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 10,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $159,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambac Financial Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,888. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $774.60 million, a PE ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.46. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.97. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 56,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

