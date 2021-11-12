Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 131,194,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,308,000 after purchasing an additional 754,179 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 110,193,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,963,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 33,058,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,722,000 after acquiring an additional 230,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ambev has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

