Ambrosus (AMB) Price Down 0.6% Over Last Week

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $25.57 million and $695,271.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

AMB is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 609,999,226 coins. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

