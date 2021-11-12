Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.65% of Amedisys worth $52,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,140,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $769,176,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,388 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $119,621,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amedisys from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys stock opened at $180.69 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.82 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.