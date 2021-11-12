American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 749.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,056 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of American Electric Power worth $51,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 27.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7,226.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 88,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,749,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,724,000 after buying an additional 93,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $82.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. The company has a market cap of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $91.49.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

