American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Gap Down to $145.05

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $145.05, but opened at $140.09. American Financial Group shares last traded at $140.57, with a volume of 510 shares.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.29%.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 12,372.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 128.5% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

