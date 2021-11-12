Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.05

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $1.03. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 114,438 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $194.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 32.33%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.