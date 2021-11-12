AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,970 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.5% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,868,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after acquiring an additional 192,936 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMN opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.21. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

