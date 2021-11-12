AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stake Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 387.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 44.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $124.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

