Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO Sells $213,300.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMPH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 243,749 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 185,684 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,729,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMPH. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

