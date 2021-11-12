Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will announce $57.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.00 million. Agenus reported sales of $31.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $263.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.65 million to $349.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $71.91 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $85.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on AGEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $72,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Garo H. Armen sold 82,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $533,695.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,543,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,250,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 339,057 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Agenus by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 927,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 165,751 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 479,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Agenus by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. Agenus has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.79. The company has a market cap of $993.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.12.

About Agenus

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

