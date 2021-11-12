Analysts Anticipate Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to post $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.08. Cutera posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Cutera had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Maxim Group raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 43,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 629.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of CUTR stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $44.18. 76,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,784. The stock has a market cap of $793.34 million, a PE ratio of 107.76 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.20.

Cutera

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

