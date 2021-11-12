Analysts Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.37 Million

Brokerages predict that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report $41.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.33 million and the lowest is $40.41 million. Enthusiast Gaming reported sales of $32.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full-year sales of $128.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $129.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $161.76 million, with estimates ranging from $157.58 million to $167.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enthusiast Gaming.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $30.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EGLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.25 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGLX opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $476.49 million and a P/E ratio of -12.23. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

