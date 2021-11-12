Analysts Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.02. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.11.

Shares of GSHD stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.48 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $96,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,192 shares of company stock worth $23,895,656. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 33,113 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Earnings History and Estimates for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

