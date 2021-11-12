Analysts Anticipate Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.06). Phunware posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHUN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phunware by 24.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 129,871 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Phunware during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Phunware by 343.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHUN traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 38,872,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,071,021. Phunware has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. The company has a market cap of $344.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 13.07.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

