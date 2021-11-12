Analysts Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International reported earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 21,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth $740,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth $89,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of ATN International by 91,450.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.32 million, a P/E ratio of -35.70 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a 52 week low of $40.77 and a 52 week high of $52.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently -56.20%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

