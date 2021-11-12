Analysts Expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. AXT posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.96.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. AXT has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of AXT by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,229,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 906,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,926,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,158,000 after buying an additional 31,711 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 883,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 749,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXT by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 728,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 89,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

