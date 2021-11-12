Analysts Expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinder Morgan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.36 billion. Kinder Morgan reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will report full-year sales of $15.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.78 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kinder Morgan.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.79 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

