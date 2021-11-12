Analysts Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Post Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.14. The Blackstone Group reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $4.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.18.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BX traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.92. The stock had a trading volume of 103,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,970. The firm has a market cap of $98.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Blackstone Group has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $146.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

