Analysts Offer Predictions for a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for a.k.a. Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $12.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $2,377,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $9,618,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

