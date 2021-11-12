Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 12th (ABST, ACQ, AD.UN, AMX, AQN, AY, BBTV, BDT, BIR, BLN)

Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, November 12th:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $15.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Absolute Software Co alerts:

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$46.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$75.00 to C$80.00.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) had its price target raised by Pi Financial from C$3.45 to C$3.70.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was given a $47.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$15.50 to C$13.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$9.25 to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$11.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$255.00 to C$240.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$280.00 to C$255.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by Laurentian from C$250.00 to C$236.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$284.00 to C$272.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$274.00 to C$264.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$65.00 to C$67.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$65.00 to C$66.00.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$2.00 to C$2.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $32.50 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$63.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) was given a C$160.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.50.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price cut by Laurentian from C$13.75 to C$12.50.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$12.75.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) was given a C$12.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $14.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$12.50 to C$13.00.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price trimmed by CSFB from C$19.00 to C$17.00.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$9.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) was given a C$30.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.00 to C$15.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$15.00.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.00 to C$15.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$17.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$47.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$129.00 to C$130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$127.00 to C$131.00.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$123.00 to C$130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) was given a C$3.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by CSFB from C$215.00 to C$218.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$197.00 to C$200.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$200.00 to C$205.00.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$193.00 to C$199.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$23.00 to C$22.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$23.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) was given a C$26.75 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$6.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was given a $7.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was given a $8.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$112.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its target price cut by R. F. Lafferty from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

27221 (LGO.V) (CVE:LGO) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$21.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.75 to C$15.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from $3.20 to $3.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) was given a C$28.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$27.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$28.50.

Mogo (TSE:MOGO) was given a C$13.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $365.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$48.25 to C$47.75.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$48.00 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was given a C$52.00 price target by analysts at CSFB. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$6.75 to C$7.50. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$8.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$8.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) was given a C$8.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its target price raised by MKM Partners from $141.00 to $148.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) was given a C$21.50 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$49.00 to C$48.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Payfare (TSE:PAY) was given a C$13.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) was given a C$23.00 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$4.50 to C$4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) was given a C$3.80 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.50.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$0.70 to C$0.65. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.75 to C$8.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$6.50.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$51.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.28. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$13.00 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) was given a C$16.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$20.00.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$18.00 to C$20.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$16.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its target price increased by MKM Partners from $47.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$10.50 to C$11.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$154.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$175.00 to C$190.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$168.00 to C$185.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$190.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$158.00 to C$178.00.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$175.00 to C$185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$210.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$172.00 to C$196.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.