Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Smith & Nephew (SN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Smith & Nephew (LON: SN):

11/10/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,379 ($18.02) price target on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/4/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,880 ($24.56) to GBX 1,825 ($23.84). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – Smith & Nephew had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Smith & Nephew stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,305.50 ($17.06). 3,344,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,671. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,311.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,436.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89. The company has a market cap of £11.48 billion and a PE ratio of 28.02. Smith & Nephew plc has a one year low of GBX 1,227 ($16.03) and a one year high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97).

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Rick Medlock purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76). Also, insider Angie Risley bought 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

