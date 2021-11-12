Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for VMware (VMW)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of VMware (NYSE: VMW) in the last few weeks:

11/8/2021 – VMware is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2021 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2021 – VMware had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – VMware is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – VMware had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2021 – VMware is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $124.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.76 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in VMware by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,597 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in VMware by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,372 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in VMware by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,619 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in VMware by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,078 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

