Analysts Set Expectations for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$122.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$93.20.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$71.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$75.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of C$62.28 and a 1-year high of C$100.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

