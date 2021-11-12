Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 12th (ADRNY, APS, AREC, ARSSF, ATDRY, BLU, BLUE, BYCBF, CKSNF, CRARY)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, November 12th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)

was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright to a buy rating. HC Wainwright currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vesuvius (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of €15.50 ($18.24).

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Deciphera’s earnings and revenues missed estimates in Q3. The company got a significant boost with the FDA approval for Qinlock in treating advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), in May 2020. Qinlock has witnessed a solid uptake so far. Deciphera is also working to expand the label of Qinlock for the larger commercial opportunity. A potential label expansion of the drug will drive sales further. It is rapidly advancing the portfolio of innovative pipeline candidates. However, the company has only one approved product in its portfolio, which is a woe. The recent regulatory setback with respect to Qinlock in second-line GIST in the INTRIGUE study significantly hurt the stock. Stiff competition in the target market also remains a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a hold rating. Raymond James currently has C$13.25 price target on the stock.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Embraer’s third-quarter bottom line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to witness a modest demand for E-jets. As of Sep 30, 2021, its E-Jets E2 had 159 orders in backlog. The company holds a strong solvency position, at least over the short run. Its main ongoing project in the Commercial Aviation business unit is the development of the E175-E2. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the extended tariff on the import of steel and aluminum might impact the growth prospects of Embraer. Per IATA’s latest report, the investment appetite for new aircraft is likely to remain subdued as the global demand for air travel is unlikely to recover to pre-crisis levels before 2024. This in turn might keep the stock’s Commercial Aviation business under pressure in the near term.”

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a hold rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$7.00 target price on the stock.

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$19.00 target price on the stock.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper have outpaced the industry year-to-date. The company's third-quarter 2021 top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics witnessed robust growth on a two-year basis. Results gained from a solid top-line momentum as well as strong market share gains and in-market performances across categories and brands. Sales were driven by growth across all business segments, with the Beverage Concentrates and Latin America Beverages segments posting strong double-digit growth. Management raised its cc sales view for 2021. However, it continues to witness higher input and labor costs, transportation and logistics costs, and supply-chain disruptions, which are likely to persist for the rest of the year. Management is currently experiencing higher-than-expected inflation.”

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Largo (TSE:LGO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1,814.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MercadoLibre reported impressive third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Increasing commerce and fintech revenues benefited the results. Solid adoption of MercadoPago and robust mobile-point-of-sale business contributed well to the total payment volume growth. Rapid adoption of Mobile Wallet remained a tailwind. Also, strengthening online-to-offline offerings was positive. Additionally, robust shipments growth via MercadoEnvios and rising penetration of managed networks were also tailwinds. The company remains optimistic about its fintech and logistics businesses. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, rising expenses related to warehousing, free shipping subsidies and mPOS discounts do not bode well for margin expansion.”

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NIO (NYSE:NIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NIO seems to be well poised to cement a strong foothold in the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) industry. The rising demand for ES6, ES8 and EC6 models is enhancing the firm’s top line. Upbeat guidance for Q4’21 revenues sparks optimism. State backing, NIO's strategic partnership with Mobileye and the battery swap technology are expected to be key growth drivers. Balance sheet strength is another positive. On a discouraging note, NIO has not been able to turn a profit yet. Tough competition, and soaring R&D and SG&A costs are other headwinds. High capex requirements are likely to put pressure on cash flows. Further, global supply chain disruptions, high commodity costs and the firm's stretched valuations also raise red flags. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. “

Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was upgraded by analysts at R. F. Lafferty from a sell rating to a hold rating. R. F. Lafferty currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a buy rating. Industrial Alliance Securities currently has C$16.00 target price on the stock.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in the past year. Focus on Asia operation, growing asset management businesses, scaling-up, integration of U.S. operations bode well. It banks on strategic buyouts to ramp up its growth profile. It is aggressively trying to boost its Global Asset Management Business. Aiming a spot within top five players, it is growing its voluntary benefits business. It also intends to invest in the low investment grade private credit space. A solid balance sheet and effective capital deployment for growth initiatives drive earnings, return on equity, shareholders value. It intends to invest an additional $20 billion over the next five years. However, high costs due to higher operating expenses, commissions and other expenses pose financial risk. Moreover, high hedging costs exert pressure on the earnings.”

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a sector perform rating to a tender rating. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has C$6.29 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$7.50.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from an overweight rating to a hold rating. US Capital Advisors currently has $7.44 price target on the stock.

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

WH Smith (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $438.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “West Pharmaceutical exited third-quarter 2021 on a strong note, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to gain from both its segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products, which have been contributing to the top-line growth for quite some time. Backed by the strength shown in the quarter under review, the company raised the 2021 outlook, which instills further confidence. The company’s high-value products (HVP) continue to drive higher gross and operating margins. It continues to see strong uptake of HVP components, which include Westar, FluroTec, Envision and NovaPure offerings along with Daikyo’s Crystal Zenith. Shares of West Pharmaceutical have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Yet, forex woes and information security breaches remain headwinds.”

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.