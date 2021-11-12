Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS: ELUXY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/29/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/28/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/27/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

10/21/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/29/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

9/28/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/21/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

9/17/2021 – AB Electrolux (publ) had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. 2,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. AB Electrolux has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 4.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB Electrolux will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.