Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 11/11/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/10/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 11/9/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 11/5/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/26/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/21/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/13/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
FMS stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.22.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.
