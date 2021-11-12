Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE: FMS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/10/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

11/9/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/5/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/26/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/21/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/13/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $40.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

FMS stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 2.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.