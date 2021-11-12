Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Waste Connections (WCN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) in the last few weeks:

10/31/2021 – Waste Connections had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/29/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $144.00 to $152.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $147.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $136.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

WCN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.75. The stock had a trading volume of 552,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.23.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In other news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Connections by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Waste Connections by 322.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

