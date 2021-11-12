Analyzing AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC)

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Asensus Surgical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Asensus Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Asensus Surgical -879.52% -30.34% -27.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Asensus Surgical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -4.45 Asensus Surgical $3.17 million 131.61 -$59.31 million ($0.34) -5.24

AIT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Asensus Surgical. Asensus Surgical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIT Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asensus Surgical has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AIT Therapeutics and Asensus Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Asensus Surgical 0 1 1 0 2.50

Asensus Surgical has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 124.72%. Given Asensus Surgical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Asensus Surgical is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Summary

Asensus Surgical beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc. is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery. The Senhance Surgical System features as the first machine vision system for use in robotic surgery, which is powered by the new Intelligent Surgical Unit (ISU) that enables augmented intelligence in surgery and brings the benefits of digital laparoscopy to patients around the world while staying true to the principles of value-based healthcare. The company was founded by William N. Starling on August 19, 1988 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

