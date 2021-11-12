Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Raised to C$56.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANDHF. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of ANDHF remained flat at $$37.75 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

