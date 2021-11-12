Andrew Moor Sells 400 Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Stock

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total value of C$32,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,944 shares in the company, valued at C$4,807,508.80.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total value of C$155,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Andrew Moor sold 2,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.49, for a total value of C$310,980.00.

EQB traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 37,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,737. The company has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$124.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$135.84. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$46.38 and a 1 year high of C$84.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$110.81.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

