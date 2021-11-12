Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,362.22 ($43.93).

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,050 ($39.85) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($34.17) per share, with a total value of £6,145.25 ($8,028.81). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 244 shares of company stock valued at $643,048.

LON AAL opened at GBX 2,893.50 ($37.80) on Friday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,061.50 ($26.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The stock has a market cap of £39.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,812.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,179.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

