Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.18

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.18 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 114 ($1.49). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 501,395 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.28 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of £134.98 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Anglo Asian Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.68%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.