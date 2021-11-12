Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.38

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and traded as low as $24.01. Anhui Conch Cement shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 22,917 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

