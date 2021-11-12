Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Annovis Bio worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 82,452 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 126,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,643,000. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 48,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Finally, Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,356,000. 15.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $520,791 over the last three months. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Annovis Bio stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 1,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,201. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $259.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.85. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.09.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

