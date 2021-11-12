Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Cap of $119,543.74

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 12th. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One Anoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $119,543.74 and $2.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

