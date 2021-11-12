Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,349 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Antero Resources worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,641,288 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $47,645,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,192,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Antero Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,405,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $171,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,243 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,218,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $333,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 4.34. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

