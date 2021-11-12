AntiMatter Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.21 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 12th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00053647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00220972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00090375 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,445 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.