Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.99

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.63, with a volume of 11934 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a PE ratio of -116.24.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -382.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile (NYSE:AIRC)

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

