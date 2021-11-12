Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Sells $231,450.00 in Stock

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $231,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ARI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,068,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.44. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 80.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 308,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 161,166 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

